Netball Super League 2026: Fixtures, results, teams and dates for season two of revamped competition

Check out the fixtures for the 2026 Netball Super League.

After a successful first season as the 'NSL 2.0', the competition is set to return in February but this time only with one new twist - double-header fixtures.

The same eight teams will return and play 14 rounds of the regular season before the play-offs and Grand Final, with games shown live of Sky Sports throughout the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Netball Super League Grand Final 2025 between London Pulse and Loughborough Lightning

Netball Super League fixtures 2026

All times UK and Ireland

Netball Super Cup - Saturday February 21

Round One

Friday February 27: London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm)

London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm) Saturday February 28: London Mavericks vs Nottingham Forest (2pm)

London Mavericks vs Nottingham Forest (2pm) Saturday February 28: Loughborough Lightning vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm)

Loughborough Lightning vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm) Saturday February 28: Birmingham Panthers vs Leeds Rhinos (7pm)

Round Two

Friday March 6: LexisNexis Dragons vs London Pulse (7pm)

LexisNexis Dragons vs London Pulse (7pm) Friday March 6: Leeds Rhinos vs Loughborough Lightning (7.30pm)

Leeds Rhinos vs Loughborough Lightning (7.30pm) Saturday March 7: Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks (5pm)

Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks (5pm) Sunday March 8: Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)

Round Three

Friday March 13: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm) Friday March 13: LexisNexis Dragons vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm)

LexisNexis Dragons vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm) Saturday March 14: Birmingham Panthers vs London Mavericks (4pm)*

Birmingham Panthers vs London Mavericks (4pm)* Saturday March 14: Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse (6pm)*

* indicates double header at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Round Four

Friday March 20: Leeds Rhinos vs LexisNexis Dragons (7pm)

Leeds Rhinos vs LexisNexis Dragons (7pm) Sunday March 22: Birmingham Panthers vs Manchester Thunder (2pm)

Birmingham Panthers vs Manchester Thunder (2pm) Sunday March 22: London Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)

London Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm) Sunday March 22: London Pulse vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Round Five

Friday March 27: Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse (7pm)

Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse (7pm) Saturday March 28: LexisNexis Dragons vs London Mavericks (4pm)

LexisNexis Dragons vs London Mavericks (4pm) Saturday March 28: Manchester Thunder vs Nottingham Forest (5pm)

Manchester Thunder vs Nottingham Forest (5pm) Saturday March 28: Loughborough Lightning vs Birmingham Panthers (6pm)

Round Six

Saturday April 4: Nottingham Forest vs LexisNexis Dragons (3pm)*

Nottingham Forest vs LexisNexis Dragons (3pm)* Saturday April 4: London Pulse vs Birmingham Panthers (5pm)

London Pulse vs Birmingham Panthers (5pm) Saturday April 4: Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder (5pm)*

Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder (5pm)* Saturday April 4: London Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (7pm)

* indicates double header at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Round Seven

Friday April 10: London Pulse vs London Mavericks (7pm)

London Pulse vs London Mavericks (7pm) Saturday April 11: LexisNexis Dragons vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)

LexisNexis Dragons vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm) Saturday April 11: Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos (5pm)

Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos (5pm) Saturday April 11: Nottingham Forest vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm)

Round Eight

Friday April 17: Birmingham Panthers vs Nottingham Forest (7pm)

Birmingham Panthers vs Nottingham Forest (7pm) Saturday April 18: Manchester Thunder vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)

Manchester Thunder vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm) Saturday April 18: Loughborough Lightning vs London Mavericks (6pm)

Loughborough Lightning vs London Mavericks (6pm) Sunday April 19: London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)

Round Nine

Saturday April 25: London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder (4pm)

London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder (4pm) Saturday April 25: Birmingham Panthers vs London Pulse (6pm)

Birmingham Panthers vs London Pulse (6pm) Sunday April 26: LexisNexis Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)

LexisNexis Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm) Sunday April 26: Leeds Rhinos vs Nottingham Forest (5pm)

Round 10

Saturday May 2: LexisNexis Dragons vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)

LexisNexis Dragons vs Nottingham Forest (6pm) Saturday May 2: Leeds Rhinos vs London Mavericks (5.30pm)

Leeds Rhinos vs London Mavericks (5.30pm) Sunday May 3: London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)

London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm) Monday May 4: Manchester Thunder vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)

Round 11

Friday May 8: Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm)

Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm) Saturday May 9: Nottingham Forest vs London Mavericks (3pm)

Nottingham Forest vs London Mavericks (3pm) Saturday May 9: LexisNexis Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos (3.30pm)*

LexisNexis Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos (3.30pm)* Saturday May 9: Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse (6pm)*

* indicates double header at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Round 12

Friday May 15: Leeds Rhinos vs Manchester Thunder (7pm)

Leeds Rhinos vs Manchester Thunder (7pm) Friday May 15: Loughborough Lightning vs Nottingham Forest (7pm)

Loughborough Lightning vs Nottingham Forest (7pm) Saturday May 16: Birmingham Panthers vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm)

Birmingham Panthers vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm) Sunday May 17: London Mavericks vs London Pulse (4pm)

Round 13

Friday May 22: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester Thunder (7pm)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester Thunder (7pm) Saturday May 23: Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)

Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm) Sunday May 24: London Pulse vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)

London Pulse vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm) Sunday May 24: London Mavericks vs Birmingham Panthers (6pm)

Round 14

Friday May 29: Leeds Rhinos vs Birmingham Panthers (7pm)

Leeds Rhinos vs Birmingham Panthers (7pm) Saturday May 30: London Mavericks vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)

London Mavericks vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm) Saturday May 30: Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning (5pm)

Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning (5pm) Sunday May 31: Nottingham Forest vs London Pulse (6pm)

Fixtures for play-offs and Grand Final to follow in due course

Venues

The home venues for the eight teams are: