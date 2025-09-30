 Skip to content

Netball Super League 2026: Fixtures, results, teams and dates for season two of revamped competition

Netball Super League in 2026 to feature three double headers; season to start with Netball Super Cup on February 21; regular campaign to contain 14 rounds of matches before play-offs and Grand Final; London Pulse won the title in 2025, ending Loughborough Lightning's hopes of a threepeat

Wednesday 1 October 2025 14:25, UK

Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning faced off in the 2024 Grand Final but will now meet in the Preliminary Final
Image: Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning faced off in the 2024 Grand Final and the 2025 Preliminary Final

Check out the fixtures for the 2026 Netball Super League.

After a successful first season as the 'NSL 2.0', the competition is set to return in February but this time only with one new twist - double-header fixtures.

The same eight teams will return and play 14 rounds of the regular season before the play-offs and Grand Final, with games shown live of Sky Sports throughout the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch highlights of the Netball Super League Grand Final 2025 between London Pulse and Loughborough Lightning

Netball Super League fixtures 2026

All times UK and Ireland

Netball Super Cup - Saturday February 21

Round One

  • Friday February 27: London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm)
  • Saturday February 28: London Mavericks vs Nottingham Forest (2pm)
  • Saturday February 28: Loughborough Lightning vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm)
  • Saturday February 28: Birmingham Panthers vs Leeds Rhinos (7pm)

Round Two

  • Friday March 6: LexisNexis Dragons vs London Pulse (7pm)
  • Friday March 6: Leeds Rhinos vs Loughborough Lightning (7.30pm)
  • Saturday March 7: Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks (5pm)
  • Sunday March 8: Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)

Round Three

  • Friday March 13: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)
  • Friday March 13: LexisNexis Dragons vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm)
  • Saturday March 14: Birmingham Panthers vs London Mavericks (4pm)*
  • Saturday March 14: Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse (6pm)*

* indicates double header at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Round Four

  • Friday March 20: Leeds Rhinos vs LexisNexis Dragons (7pm)
  • Sunday March 22: Birmingham Panthers vs Manchester Thunder (2pm)
  • Sunday March 22: London Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)
  • Sunday March 22: London Pulse vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Round Five

  • Friday March 27: Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse (7pm)
  • Saturday March 28: LexisNexis Dragons vs London Mavericks (4pm)
  • Saturday March 28: Manchester Thunder vs Nottingham Forest (5pm)
  • Saturday March 28: Loughborough Lightning vs Birmingham Panthers (6pm)

Round Six

  • Saturday April 4: Nottingham Forest vs LexisNexis Dragons (3pm)*
  • Saturday April 4: London Pulse vs Birmingham Panthers (5pm)
  • Saturday April 4: Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder (5pm)*
  • Saturday April 4: London Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (7pm)

* indicates double header at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Round Seven

  • Friday April 10: London Pulse vs London Mavericks (7pm)
  • Saturday April 11: LexisNexis Dragons vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)
  • Saturday April 11: Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos (5pm)
  • Saturday April 11: Nottingham Forest vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm)

Round Eight

  • Friday April 17: Birmingham Panthers vs Nottingham Forest (7pm)
  • Saturday April 18: Manchester Thunder vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)
  • Saturday April 18: Loughborough Lightning vs London Mavericks (6pm)
  • Sunday April 19: London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)

Round Nine

  • Saturday April 25: London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder (4pm)
  • Saturday April 25: Birmingham Panthers vs London Pulse (6pm)
  • Sunday April 26: LexisNexis Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)
  • Sunday April 26: Leeds Rhinos vs Nottingham Forest (5pm)

Round 10

  • Saturday May 2: LexisNexis Dragons vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)
  • Saturday May 2: Leeds Rhinos vs London Mavericks (5.30pm)
  • Sunday May 3: London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)
  • Monday May 4: Manchester Thunder vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)

Round 11

  • Friday May 8: Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm)
  • Saturday May 9: Nottingham Forest vs London Mavericks (3pm)
  • Saturday May 9: LexisNexis Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos (3.30pm)*
  • Saturday May 9: Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse (6pm)*

* indicates double header at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Also See:

Round 12

  • Friday May 15: Leeds Rhinos vs Manchester Thunder (7pm)
  • Friday May 15: Loughborough Lightning vs Nottingham Forest (7pm)
  • Saturday May 16: Birmingham Panthers vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm)
  • Sunday May 17: London Mavericks vs London Pulse (4pm)

Round 13

  • Friday May 22: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester Thunder (7pm)
  • Saturday May 23: Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)
  • Sunday May 24: London Pulse vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)
  • Sunday May 24: London Mavericks vs Birmingham Panthers (6pm)

Round 14

  • Friday May 29: Leeds Rhinos vs Birmingham Panthers (7pm)
  • Saturday May 30: London Mavericks vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)
  • Saturday May 30: Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning (5pm)
  • Sunday May 31: Nottingham Forest vs London Pulse (6pm)

Fixtures for play-offs and Grand Final to follow in due course

Venues

The home venues for the eight teams are:

  • Birmingham Panthers: Utilita Arena Birmingham, Worcester Arena and Coventry Skydome
  • LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons: House of Sport in Cardiff and M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool
  • London Mavericks: OVO Arena in Wembley, Brighton Centre, Essex Sports Arena and Hertfordshire Sports Village in Hatfield
  • London Pulse: Copper Box Arena in London
  • Loughborough Lightning: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and Sir David Wallace Arena in Loughborough
  • Manchester Thunder: National Cycling Centre in Manchester, M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and Belle Vue Arena in Manchester
  • NIC Leeds Rhinos Netball: First Direct Arena in Leeds and Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield
  • Nottingham Forest Netball: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract