Netball Super League 2026: Fixtures, results, teams and dates for season two of revamped competition
Netball Super League in 2026 to feature three double headers; season to start with Netball Super Cup on February 21; regular campaign to contain 14 rounds of matches before play-offs and Grand Final; London Pulse won the title in 2025, ending Loughborough Lightning's hopes of a threepeat
Wednesday 1 October 2025 14:25, UK
Check out the fixtures for the 2026 Netball Super League.
After a successful first season as the 'NSL 2.0', the competition is set to return in February but this time only with one new twist - double-header fixtures.
The same eight teams will return and play 14 rounds of the regular season before the play-offs and Grand Final, with games shown live of Sky Sports throughout the season.
Netball Super League fixtures 2026
All times UK and Ireland
Netball Super Cup - Saturday February 21
Round One
- Friday February 27: London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm)
- Saturday February 28: London Mavericks vs Nottingham Forest (2pm)
- Saturday February 28: Loughborough Lightning vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm)
- Saturday February 28: Birmingham Panthers vs Leeds Rhinos (7pm)
Round Two
- Friday March 6: LexisNexis Dragons vs London Pulse (7pm)
- Friday March 6: Leeds Rhinos vs Loughborough Lightning (7.30pm)
- Saturday March 7: Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks (5pm)
- Sunday March 8: Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)
Round Three
- Friday March 13: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)
- Friday March 13: LexisNexis Dragons vs Manchester Thunder (7.30pm)
- Saturday March 14: Birmingham Panthers vs London Mavericks (4pm)*
- Saturday March 14: Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse (6pm)*
* indicates double header at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Round Four
- Friday March 20: Leeds Rhinos vs LexisNexis Dragons (7pm)
- Sunday March 22: Birmingham Panthers vs Manchester Thunder (2pm)
- Sunday March 22: London Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)
- Sunday March 22: London Pulse vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)
Round Five
- Friday March 27: Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse (7pm)
- Saturday March 28: LexisNexis Dragons vs London Mavericks (4pm)
- Saturday March 28: Manchester Thunder vs Nottingham Forest (5pm)
- Saturday March 28: Loughborough Lightning vs Birmingham Panthers (6pm)
Round Six
- Saturday April 4: Nottingham Forest vs LexisNexis Dragons (3pm)*
- Saturday April 4: London Pulse vs Birmingham Panthers (5pm)
- Saturday April 4: Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder (5pm)*
- Saturday April 4: London Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos (7pm)
* indicates double header at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Round Seven
- Friday April 10: London Pulse vs London Mavericks (7pm)
- Saturday April 11: LexisNexis Dragons vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)
- Saturday April 11: Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos (5pm)
- Saturday April 11: Nottingham Forest vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm)
Round Eight
- Friday April 17: Birmingham Panthers vs Nottingham Forest (7pm)
- Saturday April 18: Manchester Thunder vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)
- Saturday April 18: Loughborough Lightning vs London Mavericks (6pm)
- Sunday April 19: London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)
Round Nine
- Saturday April 25: London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder (4pm)
- Saturday April 25: Birmingham Panthers vs London Pulse (6pm)
- Sunday April 26: LexisNexis Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)
- Sunday April 26: Leeds Rhinos vs Nottingham Forest (5pm)
Round 10
- Saturday May 2: LexisNexis Dragons vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)
- Saturday May 2: Leeds Rhinos vs London Mavericks (5.30pm)
- Sunday May 3: London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning (4pm)
- Monday May 4: Manchester Thunder vs Birmingham Panthers (4pm)
Round 11
- Friday May 8: Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning (7pm)
- Saturday May 9: Nottingham Forest vs London Mavericks (3pm)
- Saturday May 9: LexisNexis Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos (3.30pm)*
- Saturday May 9: Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse (6pm)*
* indicates double header at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Round 12
- Friday May 15: Leeds Rhinos vs Manchester Thunder (7pm)
- Friday May 15: Loughborough Lightning vs Nottingham Forest (7pm)
- Saturday May 16: Birmingham Panthers vs LexisNexis Dragons (6pm)
- Sunday May 17: London Mavericks vs London Pulse (4pm)
Round 13
- Friday May 22: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester Thunder (7pm)
- Saturday May 23: Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos (6pm)
- Sunday May 24: London Pulse vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)
- Sunday May 24: London Mavericks vs Birmingham Panthers (6pm)
Round 14
- Friday May 29: Leeds Rhinos vs Birmingham Panthers (7pm)
- Saturday May 30: London Mavericks vs LexisNexis Dragons (4pm)
- Saturday May 30: Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning (5pm)
- Sunday May 31: Nottingham Forest vs London Pulse (6pm)
Fixtures for play-offs and Grand Final to follow in due course
Venues
The home venues for the eight teams are:
- Birmingham Panthers: Utilita Arena Birmingham, Worcester Arena and Coventry Skydome
- LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons: House of Sport in Cardiff and M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool
- London Mavericks: OVO Arena in Wembley, Brighton Centre, Essex Sports Arena and Hertfordshire Sports Village in Hatfield
- London Pulse: Copper Box Arena in London
- Loughborough Lightning: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and Sir David Wallace Arena in Loughborough
- Manchester Thunder: National Cycling Centre in Manchester, M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and Belle Vue Arena in Manchester
- NIC Leeds Rhinos Netball: First Direct Arena in Leeds and Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield
- Nottingham Forest Netball: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham