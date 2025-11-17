Vitality Roses: England set for fitting netball finale against New Zealand as Jess Thirlby revels in 'composed' win

Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said it was "the most composed" her side have looked as England levelled their three-match netball series against New Zealand with a 61-58 win in Sunday's second match.

Thirlby rued the sloppy errors made by the hosts in a 61-58 reverse to the Silver Ferns in Saturday's opener at the Copper Box Arena in London, but they corrected things impressively at the same venue a day later.

"That's the most composed I think I've seen us deep into a game in that context and I think just physically and psychologically we stood up much better in the moments that we needed to," Thirlby said afterwards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the first game in the Vitality International Test series between England and New Zealand.

"It wasn't without its challenges, with New Zealand often going ahead and few lapses for us, but the fight and the way in which they backed each other up in the closing stages was so impressive. It was brilliant to watch."

Thirlby was keen to stress her delight with all members of her playing squad after the win, though did single out Helen Housby's player of the match performance.

The goal attack scored 23 goals at 96 per cent accuracy to help England take the series into a decider at the AO Arena in Manchester on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Mix from 6.30pm (7pm start).

"Helen Housby's in her element in games like that," Thirlby added. "She really stood up.

"I could congratulate everyone, I think it was a real cohesive effort.

"There's no room for fairness in performance sport but it feels right that both teams have taken a scalp and it's set us up for a brilliant encounter on Wednesday."

Image: Helen Housby (R) celebrates with Lois Pearson (L) during England's win over New Zealand in the second match of the Vitality International Series

The 30-year-old Housby, who currently plays her club netball for New South Wales Swifts in Australia, is excited to return to Manchester where her career began with the Thunder from 2013-2016.

"I just can't wait to play in Manchester again," the England star said. " It's where I started with my netball and the crowds are amazing.

"We're going for it and I think both teams are going to come out and want to get that win. It means a lot before the Commonwealth Games next year."

Vitality Netball International Series schedule vs New Zealand

Saturday November 15: Copper Box Arena, London

England 58-61 New Zealand

Sunday November 16: Copper Box Arena, London

England 61-58 New Zealand

Wednesday November 19: - AO Arena, Manchester

England vs New Zealand, 7pm

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

Saturday December 6: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Sunday December 7: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm

Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2pm

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements