Vitality Roses: England set for fitting netball finale against New Zealand as Jess Thirlby revels in 'composed' win
England beat New Zealand 61-58 in Sunday's second match of three, after suffering a reverse by the same scoreline in Saturday's series opener; the two sides met in a decider in Manchester on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Mix from 6.30pm (7pm start)
Monday 17 November 2025 22:56, UK
Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said it was "the most composed" her side have looked as England levelled their three-match netball series against New Zealand with a 61-58 win in Sunday's second match.
Thirlby rued the sloppy errors made by the hosts in a 61-58 reverse to the Silver Ferns in Saturday's opener at the Copper Box Arena in London, but they corrected things impressively at the same venue a day later.
"That's the most composed I think I've seen us deep into a game in that context and I think just physically and psychologically we stood up much better in the moments that we needed to," Thirlby said afterwards.
"It wasn't without its challenges, with New Zealand often going ahead and few lapses for us, but the fight and the way in which they backed each other up in the closing stages was so impressive. It was brilliant to watch."
Thirlby was keen to stress her delight with all members of her playing squad after the win, though did single out Helen Housby's player of the match performance.
The goal attack scored 23 goals at 96 per cent accuracy to help England take the series into a decider at the AO Arena in Manchester on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Mix from 6.30pm (7pm start).
"Helen Housby's in her element in games like that," Thirlby added. "She really stood up.
"I could congratulate everyone, I think it was a real cohesive effort.
"There's no room for fairness in performance sport but it feels right that both teams have taken a scalp and it's set us up for a brilliant encounter on Wednesday."
The 30-year-old Housby, who currently plays her club netball for New South Wales Swifts in Australia, is excited to return to Manchester where her career began with the Thunder from 2013-2016.
"I just can't wait to play in Manchester again," the England star said. " It's where I started with my netball and the crowds are amazing.
"We're going for it and I think both teams are going to come out and want to get that win. It means a lot before the Commonwealth Games next year."
Vitality Netball International Series schedule vs New Zealand
Saturday November 15: Copper Box Arena, London
England 58-61 New Zealand
Sunday November 16: Copper Box Arena, London
England 61-58 New Zealand
Wednesday November 19: - AO Arena, Manchester
England vs New Zealand, 7pm
Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica
Saturday December 6: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs England, TBC
Sunday December 7: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs England, TBC
Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London
England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm
Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London
England vs Jamaica, 2pm
Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements