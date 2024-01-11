Vitality Nations Cup: When to watch and fixtures as Helen Housby returns to Roses side

Helen Housby and Net Metcalf both return to the Vitality Roses side for the Nations Cup after taking extended breaks following the World Cup; You can watch all matches live on Sky Sports and all will be streamed on Sky Sports YouTube across 20-21 and 27-28 January
Thursday 11 January 2024 12:56, UK
Helen Housby MBE has been included in the Vitality Roses 14-player squad to take part in the Vitality Nations Cup across 20-21 and 27-28 January, live on Sky Sports.
Staged at the OVO Arena Wembley and the First Direct Arena in Leeds across the two weekends, England will take on Australia, New Zealand and Uganda in a four-day tournament.
Nat Metcalf also returns to the squad after taking an extended break following the conclusion of the Netball World Cup in which England finished runners-up to Australia.
The Vitality Roses enter the competition on the back of a 2-1 Vitality Netball International Series victory over South Africa in December.
Ahead of the tournament, Vitality Roses Head Coach Jess Thirlby said: "Competition in January always presents a great opportunity for us and this Nations Cup will be another step up and brilliant test for our young, talented squad against world champions Australia, world number two New Zealand and the ever-exciting Uganda She Cranes.
"With an intense format of two back-to-back match weekends, against diverse styles of play and a Final to compete for, it's set to be the perfect platform to continue to showcase what our team are capable of.
"With the Nations Cup coming so soon after the exhilarating Series win against South Africa, we hope to see the crowds come out in force once again in both London and Leeds.
"This has been one of the hardest selections since coming into the role, testament to the players who continue to push themselves and each other, and a healthy sign of the progress being made to ensure we have a continual pipeline of talent prepared to do the work and set us up for more success both now and in the years to come.
"It's great to welcome back two of our World Cup silver medallists and fan favourites Natalie Metcalf and Helen Housby, as well as Razia Quashie who was forced to miss the South Africa series due to personal reasons, alongside the 11 from our most recent series squad."
Saturday 20 January - OVO Arena Wembley, London
Watch live from 2.30-7.30pm
Australia vs. New Zealand: 3pm
England vs. Uganda: 5pm
Sunday 21 January - OVO Arena Wembley, London
Watch live from 1.30-6pm
New Zealand vs. Uganda: 2pm
England vs. Australia: 4pm
Saturday 27 January - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Watch live from 2.30-7.30pm
Australia vs. Uganda: 3pm
England vs. New Zealand: 5pm
Sunday 28 January - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Watch live from 1.30-6pm
Third-place play-off: 2pm
Final: 4.15pm
All fixtures will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Arena and to stream with NOW.