NFL Week Four results: Kenny Pickett beaten by Zach Wilson's Jets on Steelers debut, Bills come back to defeat Ravens

NFL Sunday: Week Four reports & highlights:Jacksonville Jaguars 21-29 Philadelphia EaglesNew York Jets 24-20 Pittsburgh SteelersBuffalo Bills 23-20 Baltimore RavensCleveland Browns 20-23 Atlanta FalconsSeattle Seahawks 48-45 Detroit LionsWashington Commanders 10-25 Dallas CowboysTennessee Titans 24-17 Indianapolis ColtsLos Angeles Chargers 34-24 Houston TexansChicago Bears 12-20 New York GiantsMinnesota Vikings 28-25 New Orleans Saints (London)Miami Dolphins 15-27 Cincinnati Bengals (Thurs)Highlights headlinersPickett runs in two TDs on debut! | Rookie QB throws INT on first NFL passDouble doink! Lutz FG hits post AND bar to deny Saints in LondonJefferson does the Griddy after TD in LondonMooney makes amazing diving grab off 56-yard Fields throwHurts runs through huge hit for Eagles TD!