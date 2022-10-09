NFL in London: New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers LIVE!

NFL Week Five in London LIVE!HT: Giants 10-20 Packers - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumRodgers throws two TDs for GB in first half, to Lazard and LewisBellinger scores on two-yard TD for Giants in second quarterCrosby kicks second FG of game as Packers lead by 10 at HTDolphins @ Jets - Live on Sky (KO, 6pm)Cowboys @ Rams - (KO, 9.25pm)Bengals @ Ravens - (KO, 1.20am)Watch on Sky Sports NFL | NOW TVNFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix (from 6pm)Week Five live scoresNFL in-play video & highlightsWritten FeaturesDolphins @ Jets: Wilson to ride momentum?Another Jackson MVP campaign enough to carry Ravens?NFL Predictions | Dolphins to 'come out fighting'Latest NFL newsGoodell suggests NFL division in Europe | 'London could have two teams'NFL and players association agree to enhanced concussion protocolsBrowns star Garrett to play on Sunday two weeks after car crash