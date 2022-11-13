NFL Sunday LIVE! Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills

NFL Sunday: Week 10 LIVE!Minnesota Vikings 10-17 Buffalo Bills (2Q) - LIVE!Watch on Sky Sports NFL | NOW TVJustin Jefferson opens scoring with 22-yard TD for VikingsDevin Singletary scores two TDs to give Bills the leadWeek 10 live scores | Watch RedZone on Sky Sports MixNFL in-play video clips & highlightsDallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers - KO, 9.25pmLos Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers - KO, 1.20amFT: Seattle Seahawks 16-21 Tampa Bay BuccaneersWATCH: Julio Jones scores first ever NFL TD in GermanyBonkers play! Leonard Fournette throws INT on pass intended to Tom Brady!Brady throws first interception in 400 pass attemptsGeno Smith finds Marquise Goodwin for amazing TD as Seattle threaten late comebackLive commentary from Cam Hogwood and David Currie