NFL Thanksgiving Day: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys as it happened

NFL Thanksgiving Day triple-headerNew England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings - Kick-Off, 1.20amWatch on Sky Sports NFL | NOW TVFT: New York Giants 20-28 Dallas CowboysDak Prescott hits Dalton Schultz for TD double in third quarterCowboys players with whack-a-mole celebration after TDCeeDee Lamb makes incredible one hand catch!You got Mossed! Giants wideout Darius Slayton with sublime catchSaquon Barkley TD had seen the Giants in front at half-timeFT: Buffalo Bills 28-25 Detroit LionsBills win on last-gasp Tyler Bass field goal in final secondsJosh Allen finds Stefon Diggs for five-yard TD to set up thrilling finishJared Goff fires TD to DJ Chark to see Detroit ahead in fourth quarterAmon-Ra St. Brown celebrates Lions TD with pretend Thanksgiving dinnerBills pass rusher Von Miller carted off injured in first half