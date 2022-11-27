NFL Week 12 results: Tom Brady's Buccaneers lose to Browns in overtime and Jaguars stun Ravens

NFL Sunday: Week 12 reports & highlights:Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 Tennessee TitansTampa Buccaneers 17-23 Cleveland Browns (OT)Baltimore Ravens 27-28 Jacksonville JaguarsChicago Bears 10-31 New York JetsAtlanta Falcons 13-19 Washington CommandersDenver Broncos 10-23 Carolina PanthersHouston Texans 15-30 Miami DolphinsBig play highlightsDavid Njoku with incredible one-handed catch for Browns TD Justin Tucker record 67-yard FG try falls just short | Jags stun Ravens Jaguars secure dramatic last-gap winKendall Fuller with game-clinching INT in end zone for CommandersMultiple fumbles on same chaotic play in Meadowlands rain!Mike White throws three TDs in place of Zach Wilson in Jets winTitans score after bonkers Derrick Henry 69-yard, fumble and then TD Thanksgiving Thursday resultsBuffalo Bills 28-25 Detroit LionsNew York Giants 20-28 Dallas CowboysNew England Patriots 26-33 Minnesota Vikings