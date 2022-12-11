NFL Week 14 results: Eagles crush Giants to clinch playoff spot; Cowboys survive scare against one-win Texans

NFL Sunday: Week 14 reports & highlights:Philadelphia Eagles 48-22 New York GiantsHouston Texans 23-27 Dallas CowboysMinnesota Vikings 23-34 Detroit LionsJacksonville Jaguars 36-22 Tennessee TitansNew York Jets 12-20 Buffalo BillsCleveland Browns 10-23 Cincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens 16-14 Pittsburgh SteelersLas Vegas Raiders 16-17 Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)Big play highlightsDawson Knox scores on incredible somersault leap into end zone!Bills QB Josh Allen also has amazing acrobatic hurdle of Jets defenderTrevon Diggs dodges past defenders on bonkers run after fumble takeawayJameson Williams scores first TD for Lions on first NFL catch!Zay Jones pulls off superb deflected-catch TD for JaguarsChigoziem Okonkwo with awesome airborne TD for Titans