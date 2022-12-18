NFL Week 15 results: Chiefs clinch division despite Houston scare | Jags stun Dallas in overtime

NFL Sunday: Week 15 reports & highlights:Cincinnati Bengals 34-23 Tampa Bay BuccaneersNew England Patriots 24-30 Las Vegas RaidersTennessee Titans 14-17 Los Angeles ChargersArizona Cardinals 15-24 Denver BroncosDetroit Lions 20-17 New York JetsDallas Cowboys 34-40 Jacksonville Jaguars (OT)Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Houston Texans (OT)Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 Chicago BearsPittsburgh Steelers 24-16 Carolina PanthersAtlanta Falcons 18-21 New Orleans SaintsBig play highlightsOvertime wins: Jerick McKinnon 26-yard walk-off TD for Chiefs | Rayshawn Jenkins' game-winning INT for Jags downs DallasJustin Fields inches away from scoring TD of the season!Trevor Lawrence uncorks stunning 59-yard TD to Zay JonesTaysom Hill with stunning 68-yard deep ball TD to Rashid ShaheedJalen Hurts contorts body with throw to toe-tapping DeVonta Smith