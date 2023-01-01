NFL Week 17 updates: Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots to keep playoff hopes alive

NFL Sunday: Week 17Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers - Kick-Off, 9.25pmPittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens - KO, 1.20amWatch on Sky Sports NFL | NOW TVFT: Miami Dolphins 21-23 New England PatriotsTyquan Thornton scores TD to give Patriots early leadTyreek Hill ties game with rushing TD for DolphinsTeddy Bridgewater with improvised TD toss to Raheem MostertKyle Dugger with stunning 39-yard pick six to see Pats into lead!Patriots stretch ahead with Mac Jones TD to Jakobi MeyersWeek 17 live scoresBrady and Bucs win NFC South with victory over PanthersGiants book playoff spot with 38-10 win over ColtsChiefs QB Patrick Mahomes catches his own pass!AJ Brown with awesome 78-yard catch and run TD for EaglesLandon Collins scores on 52-yard pick six TD for GiantsWatch RedZone on Sky Sports Mix