NFL Week 17 results: Tom Brady throws three TDs as Bucs win NFC South, while the Giants also confirm playoff spot

NFL Sunday: Week 17 reports & highlights:Minnesota Vikings 17-41 Green Bay PackersSan Francisco 49ers 37-34 Las Vegas Raiders (OT)New York Jets 6-23 Seattle SeahawksLos Angeles Rams 10-31 Los Angeles ChargersMiami Dolphins 21-23 New England PatriotsCarolina Panthers 24-30 Tampa Bay BuccaneersIndianapolis Colts 10-38 New York GiantsCleveland Browns 24-10 Washington CommandersNew Orleans Saints 20-10 Philadelphia EaglesDenver Broncos 24-27 Kansas City ChiefsChicago Bears 10-41 Detroit LionsJacksonville Jaguars 31-3 Houston TexansArizona Cardinals 19-20 Atlanta FalconsDallas Cowboys 27-13 Tennessee Titans (Thursday) Big play highlightsTom Brady with hat-trick of deep TDs to Mike Evans as Bucs win NFC SouthIs Mike Williams' one-handed grab the best catch of the season?Davante Adams sends Raiders fans wild with amazing diving catch!Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes catches his own pass!AJ Brown with awesome 78-yard catch and run TD for EaglesLandon Collins scores on 52-yard pick six TD for GiantsTyreek Hill shows off agility and gymnastics skills for Dolphins TD