NFL trade deadline tracker: New York Giants trade Leonard Williams to Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for two draft picks on Monday.The Giants received a 2024 second-round selection and a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange, the team confirmed.Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, who shipped him to the Giants at the trade deadline four years ago.He is in the final season of a three-year, $63m contract extension signed in 2021.The Seahawks (5-2) lead the NFC West but stand 17th in the league in team defense.Seattle coach Pete Carroll was singing the praises of Williams earlier this month before the Seahawks played the Giants in New Jersey.Williams has 39.5 sacks and 470 tackles in 132 career games (123 starts) with the Jets and Giants. He has six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.In eight games (seven starts) this season, he has 1.5 sacks and 21 tackles.