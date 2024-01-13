NFL Super Wild Card Weekend LIVE: Joe Flacco's Cleveland Browns meet CJ Stroud's Houston Texans in playoffs
Live updates of the 2023 NFL playoffs as the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend; watch the Miami Dolphins against the Kansas City Chiefs from 1am live on Sky Sports NFL.
This content is provided by , which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow cookies for this session only.