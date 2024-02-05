 Skip to content

Super Bowl LVIII build-up: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey in action as Kansas City Chiefs face San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas

Build-up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as the San Francisco 49ers take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium; Usher to perform half-time show as curtain closes on 2023 NFL season.

