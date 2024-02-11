 Skip to content
Live

Super Bowl 2024 LIVE: Updates of San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas

Live updates and in-game highlights of Super Bowl LVIII as the San Francisco 49ers face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas; watch live coverage on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm, with kickoff at 11.30pm from Allegiant Stadium.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center
Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more