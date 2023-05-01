Burnley FC: NFL star JJ Watt and wife Kealia announce investment in the Clarets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former NFL star JJ Watt and wife and soccer player Kealia Watt spoke of what they hope to achieve at Burnley after announcing their investment into the club Former NFL star JJ Watt and wife and soccer player Kealia Watt spoke of what they hope to achieve at Burnley after announcing their investment into the club

Former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt, a former USA international, have announced their investment in Burnley Football Club.

JJ is a three-time defensive player of the year winner. The 34-year-old retired from the game at the end of the 2022 season after 12 seasons with the Houston Texans (2011-20 and Arizona Cardinals (2021-22).

Kealia enjoyed a successful club career with Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, representing the US national team on three occasions in 2016. She retains the record for scoring the fastest goal of any debutant for the women's national team, netting 48 seconds into her international debut.

The couple have always had an interest in English football, with JJ having been a fan of Chelsea and Kealia of Arsenal, she told Sky Sports News, but their loyalties lie firmly with Burnley now after announcing their investment into the club.

"We went to Burnley, visited the town and we just fell in love," Kealia said. "It's such an incredible place.

"What Vincent (Kompany) has done with this team is unbelievable. We cannot wait to watch this [next] season.

"We're so excited. It's going to be so cool - we'll be there on opening day. We're counting down the days, we cannot wait."

JJ added: "It's all about the opportunity to have an impact in the club.

"Chelsea is obviously an unbelievable club and they've built something incredible there, but I believe in what [chairman] Alan (Pace) is doing at Burnley and what Vincent is building.

"It's just a matter of coming in at the right time. We really enjoyed our time in Burnley and we're looking forward to coming back."

The Watts spent time at the club and within the local community earlier in the season, when they attended the Clarets' 3-0 victory over Wigan at Turf Moor. They are also due to be in attendance for Burnley's final home fixture of the season against Cardiff City on Monday, May 8.

The pair also spoke of how following Wrexham's story since the club's takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney proved to be an inspiration.

Kealia said: "We watched the documentary a few months ago and it was so cool to see what they've done.

"That's kind of what we're modelling this after. They're just incredible and Wrexham are such a fun team - we've followed that and that's exactly what we're trying to do here."

JJ added: "I've spoken to Rob about his experience and I've tried to gain some insight into what he's done, and I've spoke to Ryan too to try to get his ideas on what has worked and what hasn't.

"Obviously they're in a different league and a different situation, with what Wrexham are doing, but they've done an incredible job.

"Our goal is to come in and get involved with the community. With the [Burnley] supporters, we want to earn their trust, we understand that we can't come in and expect them to trust us right away.

"And then we want to help tell their story to America and beyond. We want people to know about the Clarets."

Alan Pace, Burnley chairman, said of the Watts' investment in a statement: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome JJ and Kealia into the Clarets family.

"This is a conversation that has been happening for some time and over the course of this season we've been hugely impressed by their passion and interest in both the club and the Burnley community. I am very much looking forward to working with them."