Inside the Huddle podcast: Aaron Rodgers greatness and Week One reflections

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Solomon Wilcots, Rob Ryan and Brian Baldinger join regulars Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold to discuss the greatness of Aaron Rodgers and reflect on Week One in the NFL as a whole.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Rodgers defied all odds on Sunday Night Football, suffering a serious-looking knee injury in the first half against the Chicago Bears, only to return to the game and throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead an astonishing comeback win for his Green Bay Packers.

6:37 Highlights from the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in Week One in the NFL Highlights from the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in Week One in the NFL

We hear from Rodgers himself on the podcast, while the panel debate his status for the upcoming Week Two game against the Minnesota Vikings and whether his recovery from injury should be rushed given his importance to the team.

Coach Ryan called Rodgers' display "one of his greatest games ever", but was it good enough to earn him the Inside the Huddle podcast player of the week award? Ryan Fitzpatrick, Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt are stiff competition after starring displays on opening weekend.

We also take a look at the teams that should be most concerned after a losing start to the season, and highlight the ones that should not be getting too carried away with the taste of victory.

For all of that, and more, download the Inside the Huddle podcast, also broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL