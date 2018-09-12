Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers absent from full practice

Aaron Rodgers did not take part in full practice session on Wednesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not take part in full practice on Wednesday as the team began preparing for Sunday's match with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers instead worked with the rehab group after he suffered a knee injury during their season-opening 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers were 17-0 down at half-time before Rodgers returned in the third quarter after being carted off the pitch to engineer their comeback with three second-half touchdown passes.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said ahead of Wednesday's practice: "Obviously there's the hope of playing. He'll be given the whole week to get ready, we'll take it day by day and learn as we go.

"He has always responded. He puts a lot of extra time in. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

6:37 See Aaron Rodgers rally the Packers to their 24-23 win over the Bears See Aaron Rodgers rally the Packers to their 24-23 win over the Bears

Back-up quarterback Deshone Kizer has been in working with the starters and he played the last nine minutes of the second quarter on Monday, losing a fumble deep in Bears territory and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

McCarthy said the 22-year-old needed to "learn from those two plays".

Despite Rodgers not taking part in full training, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer expects to see on the field against his side on Sunday, saying: "He walks on water. So I'm sure he's going to play."