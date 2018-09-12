Nick Foles to start for Philadelphia Eagles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Foles will be the starting QB against Tampa Bay

Nick Foles will once again start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Carson Wentz recovers from his knee injury.

The Super Bowl MVP started in the Eagles' season-opening 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons at the Lincoln Financial Field and will take the same role at the Raymond James Stadium.

Foles has been the No 1 quarterback since Wentz tore two knee ligament in week 14 last year and has since gone 6-1 including the play-offs.

Despite not being on top form against the Falcons, going 19-of-34 for 117 yards with an interception, Foles still managed to get the home side their first win.

Wentz has been out since last December

This week, Foles faces a Bucs team that beat New Orleans Saints 48-40 on Sunday - a game the Saints were expected to win.

It has been reported Wentz will return from his injury in Week Three when they host the Indianapolis Colts who have had star QB Andrew Luck return after being out since the 2016 season.

Wentz had a breakout season 2017 as he three for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games.