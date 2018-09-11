WATCH: New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's debut against the Detroit Lions

2:01 Quarterback Sam Darnold recovered from an unconvincing first quarter of his NFL career to guide the New York Jets to a 48-17 win over the Detroit Lions Quarterback Sam Darnold recovered from an unconvincing first quarter of his NFL career to guide the New York Jets to a 48-17 win over the Detroit Lions

Watch the highlights (and lowlights) from Sam Darnold's winning debut for the New York Jets.

The No 3 overall Draft pick became the youngest quarterback to start a season-opening game in the Super Bowl era when he stepped onto the field in Detroit on Monday night.

The Lions made him look like a rookie on the first play from scrimmage as cornerback Quandre Diggs returned Darnold's ill-advised throw across the field for a touchdown.

The Jets QB took a pair of drive-ending sacks in the first quarter too, but a six-yard run by Isaiah Crowell kept the Jets level.

Darnold helps Jets thrash Lions

From the second quarter on, Darnold was electric as he completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards on the day, with two touchdowns and the one interception.

His first score as a professional was a perfect 41-yard strike to Robby Anderson, while Quincy Enunwa took a Darnold pass 21 yards on a catch-and-run in the third quarter, one of four Jets touchdowns in that period as they went on to win 48-17.

Click play on the video above to watch the best (and worst) of Darnold and a pair of touchdowns by Crowell.

