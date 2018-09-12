Josh Allen to get first start for Buffalo Bills against Los Angeles Chargers

Allen was taken with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Josh Allen will start for the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to various reports.

Nathan Peterman's one-week stint as the starter has come to an end as head coach Sean McDermott will opt for his strong-armed first-round pick in Week Two.

Peterman recorded one of the worst passing stat lines in history against the Baltimore Ravens in Week One, completing just five of 18 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions. And instead of putting him back in against the team who picked him off five times in one half last year, McDermott will choose Allen against the Chargers.

The Ravens defense had Peterman on the turf often in Week One

Allen stepped in to replace Peterman last week and fared slightly better, hitting on six of 15 passes for 74 yards. He also added 24 on the ground.

The ninth overall pick from Wyoming was one of the most polarising prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, with many analysts praising his arm strength but questioning his decision-making. He showed signs of both in the preseason.

Allen will become the second rookie QB to start this season, following Sam Darnold's winning debut for the New York Jets.