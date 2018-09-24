Rookie Josh Allen with diving TD in shock Buffalo Bills win

0:40 Watch rookie Bills quarterback Josh Allen dive in for a 10-yard touchdown in the win over the Vikings Watch rookie Bills quarterback Josh Allen dive in for a 10-yard touchdown in the win over the Vikings

The Buffalo Bills stunned the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, rookie quarterback Josh Allen impressing throwing one touchdown and running in for two more.

Click on the video above to watch one of Allen's rushing touchdowns, his first, an incredible diving effort down the left sideline and into the endzone.

The Bills were winless through their first two games heading into Minnesota to take on the Vikings and the No 1 defense from the 2017 season but, not only did Allen impress, the Buffalo defense stepped up too in forcing three turnovers as they ran out shock 27-6 winners.

