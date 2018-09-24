Jimmy Garoppolo suffers potential season-ending injury in San Francisco 49ers defeat

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is carted off the field in Kansas City

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a possible season-ending knee injury in their Week Three 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garoppolo's left knee buckled just before taking a heavy hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson down the left sideline. Garoppolo was on the turf for a couple of minutes before he was helped to his feet and eventually carted off the field.

"We fear an ACL injury," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "We'll find out more tomorrow."

Such an injury to their starting quarterback would be bad news for the banged-up 49ers (1-2), who have already lost top running back Jerick McKinnon to a season-ending knee injury.

"Any time you lose your starting quarterback, that's a big deal. It was when we lost our starting running back, too," Shanahan added. "I feel for him personally. I know how disappointed he is."

Back-up QB C.J. Beathard took over for Garoppolo with just over five minutes left Sunday, and he appeared to throw a touchdown pass to George Kittle before offensive pass interference wiped it out.

Beathard is in line to start next week when the 49ers play the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.