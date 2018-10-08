WATCH: Graham Gano nails 62-yard game-winner in another crazy week for NFL kickers

0:40 Scottish-born Graham Gano struck a monster 62-yard game-winning field goal for the Panthers Scottish-born Graham Gano struck a monster 62-yard game-winning field goal for the Panthers

Graham Gano kicked a massive 62-yard field goal in the dying seconds to help the Carolina Panthers beat the New York Giants 33-31 on another crazy Sunday for kickers in the NFL.

Click on the video above to watch Scottish-born Gano's career-longest field goal that clinched victory for Carolina.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns too won their game against the Baltimore Ravens courtesy of a field goal as time expired at the end of overtime.

It was the third time in the opening five weeks that the Browns had gone to OT, having tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One after poor kicking from the since cut Zane Gonzalez, and then losing last week to the Oakland Raiders. But, this time, the Browns got the win thanks to Greg Joseph's successful (only just!) 37-yard field goal.



Joseph had earlier missed from 55 yards with his effort to win the game in regulation but, fortunately for him, his somewhat shanked overtime attempt crept through the uprights.

Sticking with the world of kicking, the usually reliable Mason Crosby of the Green Bay Packers missed a staggering four field goals and an extra point attempt in their 31-23 defeat to the Detroit Lions. But, in better news, Stephen Hauschka was successful with a 46-yarder to see the Buffalo Bills beat the Tennesee Titans 13-12 as the clock ran down.

