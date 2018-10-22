WATCH: Takeo Spikes masterclass: 15-year NFL linebacker talks through how to play the position

10:06 Former NFL player Takeo Spikes goes inside the linebacker position and breaks down the key points for the position. Former NFL player Takeo Spikes goes inside the linebacker position and breaks down the key points for the position.

Takeo Spikes had a 15-year NFL career at linebacker, in which he racked up over 1,500 tackles, enough to see him among the 2018 nominees for the Hall of Fame. So, it was about time we picked his brains about the art of playing the position during his time in the Sky Sports studios...

Click on the video above to watch as we did just that, with Takeo delivering a linebacker masterclass.

Neil Reynolds and former NFL defensive coach Rob Ryan join him to (reluctantly) play dummy as Takeo demonstrates tackling techniques, the best way to get off blocks and how to force fumbles.

As well as that, Takeo stresses the leadership role the the linebacker plays on a defense, much like the quarterback does on offense, and all of the information he needs to process as a result.

Takeo takes you through his pre-snap routine, getting the play from the defensive coordinator, scouting the line-up of the offense and then communicating that to your team-mates.

"You need to be unselfish", stresses Takeo. "You wont always make the tackle or get the sack, but you can help set it up for one of your team."

Click on the video above to watch Takeo's linebacker masterclass.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.