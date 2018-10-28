WATCH: Kareem Hunt hurdles for Kansas City Chiefs touchdown

0:38 Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt hurdles a man and powers into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown. Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt hurdles a man and powers into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown.

There is seemingly no stopping the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense!

In their seventh win of the season - a 30-23 beating of the Denver Broncos on Sunday - Partick Mahomes threw a further four touchdown passes, one of which to Kareem Hunt, with the running back hurdling a Broncos defender on his way into the endzone.

Click on the video above to watch Hunt's sensational scoring play, as the second-year star catches, runs, hurdles a tackle and then bulldozes his way in for a 23-yard score as the Denver defense desperately tried to stop him.

