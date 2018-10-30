Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick will return as the Buccaneers starting quarterback against the Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed they will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine.

Head coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that the team will go back to Fitzpatrick as starter "just for right now".

Quarterback Jameis Winston's inability to cut down on turnovers has cost him his job as No 1 as he was benched after throwing four interceptions during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick - who led the team to two wins to start the season, subbing in for the then-suspended Winston - completed 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards and two scores when entering the game against the Bengals. He closed an 18-point deficit to tie the Bengals at 34-34 before Cincinnati spoiled the comeback by kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.

0:51 Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick steals team-mate DeSean Jackson's clothes for his press conference! Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick steals team-mate DeSean Jackson's clothes for his press conference!

Winston was 18 of 35 for 276 yards, a touchdown and the four interceptions before getting hooked, having given the ball away on his final two pass attempts, including a pick-six that put the Bucs down 34-16.

"The most important thing we got is this week," Koetter said when asked if the decision is permanent. "We'll just have to see how things go. I mean, I don't like switching quarterbacks, that's not in my makeup. But I just feel like we've got to make a switch at this time."

Winston has 1,181 yards, six TDs and 10 picks in parts of four games this season. Fitzpatrick has 1,550 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

