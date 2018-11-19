Washington Redskins signing Mark Sanchez after losing Alex Smith

Mark Sanchez spent last season with the Chicago Bears

The Washington Redskins are signing veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez after losing starter Alex Smith to a season-ending leg injury, according to reports.

Sanchez was one of several candidates who worked out Monday for the Redskins, including Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, EJ Manuel and T.J. Yates.

Colt McCoy will be the Redskins' starter on a short week after Smith broke his right fibula and tibia in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans. Washington plays at Dallas on Thanksgiving on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Sanchez's familiarity with the Washington offense was certainly a factor.

Redskins offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh was the quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets from 2009-12 while Sanchez was the starter.

Mark Sanchez was drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009

Washington passing game coordinator Kevin O'Connell was a back-up QB with the Jets for part of Sanchez's tenure.

Sanchez, 32, spent part of last season with the Chicago Bears and has not been with a team this season.

He last threw an NFL pass in 2016 for the Cowboys when he was 10-of-18 passing for 93 yards and two interceptions at Philadelphia.

Sanchez's best season was in 2011 when he passed for 3,474 yards and 26 touchdowns. But he also tossed 18 interceptions that season, one of three campaigns in which he threw at least 18 picks in his four seasons with the Jets.

Still, Sanchez guided the Jets to the AFC Championship Game following the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Sanchez also started 10 games over parts of two seasons with the Eagles (2014-15).

Overall, Sanchez has thrown for 15,219 yards and 86 touchdowns against 86 interceptions since coming into the NFL in 2009.