WATCH: Rob Gronkowski hauled in a stunning catch for a TD on his New England Patriots return

Rob Gronkowski returned from injury with immediate impact, hauling in a brilliant catch for a touchdown off Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski is back to his bullying best!

The New England Patriots beast of a tight end had missed three of the last four games due to fitness struggles, and had not registered a touchdown since opening weekend - also his only 100-yard game of the season - coming into this weekend.

In his Week 12 return against the New York Jets, Gronkowski may well have been limited to only three catches for 56 yards, but one of them, crucially, came in the endzone - a stunning grab for a 34-yard touchdown, somehow clinging on to the ball despite taking a heavy hit from a Jets defender in mid-air.

Click on the video above to watch Gronk's breathtaking grab, his score helping set the Patriots on their way to a 27-13 win over their AFC East divisional rivals

