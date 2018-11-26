WATCH: Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson spark brawl in Buffalo

4:15 A brawl kicked off between the Jaguars and the Bills, with Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson getting ejected from the game. A brawl kicked off between the Jaguars and the Bills, with Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson getting ejected from the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were both ejected from Sunday's game between the two teams after sparking a mass brawl.

Click on the video above to watch the sorry scenes in Buffalo, as tempers boiled in the third quarter over a disputed catch in the endzone by Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief.

Moncrief was on the ground battling for control of the ball with Bills defender Levi Wallace when a Jaguars player struck Jordan Poyer from behind and then Lawson ran in and hit Fournette.

Lawson and Fournette then pushed their way to the side of the stands and traded punches before Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde and Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes attempted to separate them.

The two were then escorted off their respective sidelines, yelling at each other as they reached the tunnel. Lawson had to be held back by a Bills official while Fournette was asked to wait - he was then struck in the left shoulder by a fan, who had reached out from the stands.

In the game itself, Fournette ran in for two first-half touchdowns for the Jaguars before being ejected, but Jacksonville ultimately went on to lose their seventh-straight game, going down 24-21.

It's not the first time the Jaguars have courted controversy for their actions on the field, as last season Jalen Ramsey got into a fight with Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green to spark similar scenes.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL