New Orleans Saints 10-13 Dallas Cowboys: Hosts stun Saints to end their 10-game win streak

4:53 Highlights of New Orleans Saints against Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL Highlights of New Orleans Saints against Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis intercepted a pass by Drew Brees late in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a shock 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Trailing by three points, the Saints (10-2) had a chance to drive for the tying field goal after defensive end Cam Jordan strip sacked Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott with just over two minutes left of the low-scoring game.

But, two plays later, Brees was picked off to end the Saints' 10-game win streak and open the door to the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) to leapfrog them as the No 1 seed in the NFC.

The Dallas (7-5) defense was dominant throughout Thursday night's game, holding an explosive New Orleans offense - the highest-scoring in the league - to just 10 points and 176 yards total offense.

Brees completed 18 of his 28 passes for only 127 yards, throwing a third-quarter touchdown to Keith Kirkwood to bring the Saints back into the game after having been held scoreless in the first half, but his late pick to cost them a chance at another victory.

Bar the late turnover, Dallas QB Prescott impressed, going 24 of 28 for 248 yards passing and a touchdown - a 16-yard scoring strike to Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have won four consecutive games.

FIRST QUARTER

Saints 0-3 Cowboys: Brett Maher 26-yard field goal

Saints 0-10 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 16-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott (Maher extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Saints 0-13 Cowboys: Maher 46-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Saints 3-13 Cowboys: Will Lutz 33-yard field goal

Saints 10-13 Cowboys: Drew Brees 30-yard touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood (Lutz extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER