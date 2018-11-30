New Orleans Saints 10-13 Dallas Cowboys: Hosts stun Saints to end their 10-game win streak
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis intercepted a pass by Drew Brees late in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a shock 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
Trailing by three points, the Saints (10-2) had a chance to drive for the tying field goal after defensive end Cam Jordan strip sacked Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott with just over two minutes left of the low-scoring game.
But, two plays later, Brees was picked off to end the Saints' 10-game win streak and open the door to the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) to leapfrog them as the No 1 seed in the NFC.
The Dallas (7-5) defense was dominant throughout Thursday night's game, holding an explosive New Orleans offense - the highest-scoring in the league - to just 10 points and 176 yards total offense.
Brees completed 18 of his 28 passes for only 127 yards, throwing a third-quarter touchdown to Keith Kirkwood to bring the Saints back into the game after having been held scoreless in the first half, but his late pick to cost them a chance at another victory.
Bar the late turnover, Dallas QB Prescott impressed, going 24 of 28 for 248 yards passing and a touchdown - a 16-yard scoring strike to Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter.
The Cowboys have won four consecutive games.
FIRST QUARTER
Saints 0-3 Cowboys: Brett Maher 26-yard field goal
Saints 0-10 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 16-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott (Maher extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Saints 0-13 Cowboys: Maher 46-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Saints 3-13 Cowboys: Will Lutz 33-yard field goal
Saints 10-13 Cowboys: Drew Brees 30-yard touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood (Lutz extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Game's key stats
|NEW ORLEANS
|DALLAS
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Drew Brees
|18/28 127 1 1
|Dak Prescott
|24/28 248 1 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Alvin Kamara
|11 36 0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|23 76 0
|Mark Ingram
|7 27 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Michael Gallup
|5 76 0
|Michael Thomas
|5 40 0
|Amari Cooper
|8 75 0
|Alvin Kamara
|8 36 0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|6 60 1
|Keith Kirkwood
|1 30 1
|Cole Beasley
|2 9 0
|Total yards
|176
|Total yards
|308