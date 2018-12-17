WATCH: Kalen Ballage scores on stunning 75-yard touchdown run for Miami Dolphins

0:40 Kalen Ballage runs in a 75-yard TD for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings Kalen Ballage runs in a 75-yard TD for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings

Kalen Ballage notched his first NFL touchdown with stunning 75-yard run for the Miami Dolphins in their defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Click on the video above to watch as rooking running back Ballage broke free on the first play from scrimmage of the second half, taking the football all the way to the house from 75 yards.

That score helped pull the Dolphins back to within four points of the Vikings, trailing only 21-17, but then the offense returned a staggering minus 27 yards on their next five possessions as they ultimately succumbed to a 41-17 drubbing.

Earlier, Minkah Fitzpatrick too had a big play for the Dolphins, returning an interception off Kirk Cousins 50 yards for a touchdown - also a first pick six TD of his NFL career.

