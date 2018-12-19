2019 Pro Bowl: Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees to lead AFC and NFC teams

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been picked to represent the AFC in the 2019 Pro Bowl

Playoff places are up for grabs over the final two weeks of the NFL regular season, with teams in the hunt desperate to guarantee some competitive football in January.

The holy grail is a trip to super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3 but, before then, there is also the small matter of the Pro Bowl - which sees the best players from both the AFC and NFC compete against each other.

The rosters for each conference are voted for by NFL coaches, players and fans, with each group's ballots counting for one third of the total tally. And, the results for the 2019 Pro Bowl are in...

Here is a look at the players picked to compete at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, January 27. Starters listed in bold...

AFC

Offense

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers), Tom Brady (New England Patriots)

0:36 Patrick Mahomes throws left-handed for a key pass against the Broncos earlier in the season Patrick Mahomes throws left-handed for a key pass against the Broncos earlier in the season

Running back

James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers), Melvin Gordon (Chargers), Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos)

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans), Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Antonio Brown (Steelers), Keenan Allen (Chargers)

Tight end

Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts)

0:24 Watch this brilliant one-handed catch from Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Watch this brilliant one-handed catch from Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Fullback

Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)

Tackle

Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans), Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers), Eric Fisher (Chiefs)

Guard

David DeCastro (Steelers), Marshal Yanda (Baltimore Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts)

Center

Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Mike Pouncey (Chargers)

Defense

Defensive end

J.J. Watt (Texans), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Melvin Ingram (Chargers)

J.J. Watt has impressed for the Texans after missing most of the 2017 season to injury

Interior lineman

Geno Atkins (Cincinnati Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans), Cameron Heyward (Steelers)

Outside linebacker

Von Miller (Broncos), Jadeveon Clowney (Texans), Dee Ford (Chiefs)

Inside linebacker

C.J. Mosley (Ravens), Benardrick McKinney (Texans)

Cornerback

Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), Jalen Ramsey (Jacksonville Jaguars), Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Denzel Ward (Browns)

Jalen Ramsey has still impressed despite the Jaguars' struggles this season

Free safety

Derwin James (Chargers), Eric Weddle (Ravens)

Strong safety

Jamal Adams (New York Jets)

Special teams

Kicker

Jason Myers (Jets)

Punter

Brett Kern (Titans)

Return specialist

Andre Roberts (Jets)

Special teamer

Adrian Phillips (Chargers)

NFC

Offense

Quarterback

Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

3:30 Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's NFL passing record with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's NFL passing record with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith

Running back

Todd Gurley (Rams), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Wide receiver

Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings), Davante Adams (Packers)

Tight end

Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

Zach Ertz has been one of the NFL's leading tight ends for the Eagles

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Tackle

Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), Trent Williams (Washington Redskins)

Guard

Zack Martin (Cowboys), Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Trai Turner (Carolina Panthers)

Center

Alex Mack (Falcons), Max Unger (Saints)

Defense

Defensive end

Cameron Jordan (Saints), DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

Interior lineman

Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Akiem Hicks (Chicago Bears)

Aaron Donald has been unstoppable upfront on the Rams defense this season

Outside linebacker

Khalil Mack (Bears), Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins), Anthony Barr (Vikings)

Inside linebacker

Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Khalil Mack represents the NFC after his successful trade to the Bears

Cornerback

Kyle Fuller (Bears), Patrick Peterson (Arizona Cardinals), Darius Slay (Detroit Lions), Byron Jones (Cowboys)

Free safety

Eddie Jackson (Bears), Harrison Smith (Vikings)

Strong safety

Landon Collins (Giants)

Special teams

Kicker

Aldrick Rosas (Giants)

Punter

Michael Dickson (Seahawks)

Return specialist

Tarik Cohen (Bears)

Special teamer

Cory Littleton (Rams)

