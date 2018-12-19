2019 Pro Bowl: Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees to lead AFC and NFC teams
Last Updated: 19/12/18 1:43pm
Playoff places are up for grabs over the final two weeks of the NFL regular season, with teams in the hunt desperate to guarantee some competitive football in January.
The holy grail is a trip to super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3 but, before then, there is also the small matter of the Pro Bowl - which sees the best players from both the AFC and NFC compete against each other.
The rosters for each conference are voted for by NFL coaches, players and fans, with each group's ballots counting for one third of the total tally. And, the results for the 2019 Pro Bowl are in...
Here is a look at the players picked to compete at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, January 27. Starters listed in bold...
AFC
Offense
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers), Tom Brady (New England Patriots)
Running back
James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers), Melvin Gordon (Chargers), Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos)
Wide receiver
DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans), Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Antonio Brown (Steelers), Keenan Allen (Chargers)
Tight end
Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts)
Fullback
Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)
Tackle
Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans), Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers), Eric Fisher (Chiefs)
Guard
David DeCastro (Steelers), Marshal Yanda (Baltimore Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts)
Center
Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Mike Pouncey (Chargers)
Defense
Defensive end
J.J. Watt (Texans), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Melvin Ingram (Chargers)
Interior lineman
Geno Atkins (Cincinnati Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans), Cameron Heyward (Steelers)
Outside linebacker
Von Miller (Broncos), Jadeveon Clowney (Texans), Dee Ford (Chiefs)
Inside linebacker
C.J. Mosley (Ravens), Benardrick McKinney (Texans)
Cornerback
Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), Jalen Ramsey (Jacksonville Jaguars), Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Denzel Ward (Browns)
Free safety
Derwin James (Chargers), Eric Weddle (Ravens)
Strong safety
Jamal Adams (New York Jets)
Special teams
Kicker
Jason Myers (Jets)
Punter
Brett Kern (Titans)
Return specialist
Andre Roberts (Jets)
Special teamer
Adrian Phillips (Chargers)
NFC
Offense
Quarterback
Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)
Running back
Todd Gurley (Rams), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)
Wide receiver
Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings), Davante Adams (Packers)
Tight end
Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)
Tackle
Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), Trent Williams (Washington Redskins)
Guard
Zack Martin (Cowboys), Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Trai Turner (Carolina Panthers)
Center
Alex Mack (Falcons), Max Unger (Saints)
Defense
Defensive end
Cameron Jordan (Saints), DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Vikings)
Interior lineman
Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Akiem Hicks (Chicago Bears)
Outside linebacker
Khalil Mack (Bears), Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins), Anthony Barr (Vikings)
Inside linebacker
Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)
Cornerback
Kyle Fuller (Bears), Patrick Peterson (Arizona Cardinals), Darius Slay (Detroit Lions), Byron Jones (Cowboys)
Free safety
Eddie Jackson (Bears), Harrison Smith (Vikings)
Strong safety
Landon Collins (Giants)
Special teams
Kicker
Aldrick Rosas (Giants)
Punter
Michael Dickson (Seahawks)
Return specialist
Tarik Cohen (Bears)
Special teamer
Cory Littleton (Rams)
Follow the 2018-19 NFL season and playoffs with us on Sky Sports through our website skysports.com/NFL and also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.