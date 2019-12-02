Kansas City Chiefs 40-9 Oakland Raiders: Chiefs dominate Raiders in AFC West bout

6:11 Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to 8-4 with their division win Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to 8-4 with their division win

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Oakland Raiders from start to finish in a 40-9 AFC West win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City's defense swarmed Derek Carr, forcing two first-half interceptions - one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense were not in explosive form, but Mahomes threw one touchdown and ran for one more in a 175-yard passing day.

With their victory, the Chiefs advanced to 8-4, while the Raiders fell to 6-6.

Mahomes was not in blistering form but he took advantage of Oakland turnovers on the way to 40 points

Oakland started with the ball, and the drive the tone for their day. Carr was intercepted as he sailed the ball to the left sideline and it was taken away by Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs took the lead after Mahomes converted a third and 10 to Tyreek Hill for 17 yards then flipped a short pass to Darrel Williams, who squeezed inside the left pylon to give Kansas City the lead from three yards out.

After Trevor Davis fumbled a kickoff return straight after that touchdown, the Chiefs had the opportunity to double their lead, taking over deep in Oakland territory. However, Williams was stopped on a fourth and one at Oakland's 15 despite two attempts.

Derek Carr had a poor outing for Oakland

In the second quarter, Davis was again involved when he was taken down on a fourth-down attempt. At Kansas City's 40, he took the ball on an end-around but just when it seemed he would reach the sticks, Juan Thornhill dragged him to the turf.

With the short field, the Chiefs doubled their lead.

After Hill showed off his speed on a quick screen for 11 yards, Mahomes used his own wheels to score on a 13-yard touchdown run as the defense opened up and he sprinted to the left pylon.

On the ensuing drive, things went from bad to worse as Carr committed the third of three first-half Oakland turnovers - this one resulting in a Kansas City touchdown.

Juan Thornhill's first-half touchdown gave Kansas City a three-score lead

Carr tried to fire a ball in to Tyrell Williams on a slant, but rookie safety Thornhill stepped in front and took it back to the house on a 46-yard interception return to make it 21-0.

In the second half, the Chiefs continued to control the game and Harrison Butker added a 50-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-0.

Mahomes had appeared to throw just his third interception of the season when Trayvon Mullen stepped in front of Demarcus Robinson in the end zone, but after a Chiefs' challenge, it was determined Mullen grabbed on Robinson's jersey and a pass interference penalty gave Kansas City the ball at Oakland's three.

From there, LeSean McCoy strolled in for an easy score.

Daniel Carlson saved a shutout for the Raiders with a 34-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive and yet another touchdown. Rookie running back Darwin Thompson drove for his first NFL score from four yards out as Kansas City took over nine minutes off the clock.

Derek Carrier's late consolation touchdown appeared to help the Raiders beat double digits, but Carlson's extra-point attempt was blocked and Charvarius Ward returned it all the way for a two-point return before the Chiefs knelt to run down the clock.

Up next, the Chiefs face a huge matchup when they visit the New England Patriots next Sunday at 9.25pm. Meanwhile, the Raiders will host the Tennessee Titans, winners of five of their last six.