Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Brooks to miss playoffs

Brandon Brooks' shoulder had to be popped back into place in the win over New York Giants

Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Brooks will miss the duration of Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run with a dislocated shoulder.

The injury-ravaged Eagles beat the New York Giants to make the post-season on Sunday but lost Brooks on a second quarter PAT.

Brooks' shoulder had to be popped back into place by the team's medical personnel but head coach Doug Pederson has confirmed the damage was more significant than initially thought.

Brooks earned his third straight Pro Bowl selection this season after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs last season and signed a four-year, $54.2m contract extension in November.

The Eagles entered Sunday with numerous starters unavailable due to injury including tight end Zach Ertz (rib/kidney), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), and wideout Nelson Agholor (knee).

Defensive lineman Malik Jackson (foot) and receivers DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are among the 11 players Philadelphia has on injured reserve.