Antonio Brown: NFL wide receiver issued with arrest warrant for alleged attack

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Florida home.

Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, according to police spokesperson Christian Latta.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance call where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said.

Brown posted a live feed on social media of an encounter with local police in Hollywood, Florida where he used explicit language and called officers explicit names.

Brown played just one game for the New England Patriots

Holt has been arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta added.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2018.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents.

Brown was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released him in September after sexual and personal misconduct accusations were made against him - which Brown denies.

ESPN reported last week Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will no longer work with his client until the wide receiver seeks professional help.