Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'not going to happen', says head coach Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown was cut by the New England Patriots last season after one game

Head coach Bruce Arians has ruled out the possibility of wide receiver Antonio Brown signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown has been linked to the Buccaneers since they signed quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal last week.

Brown and Brady briefly played together last season for the New England Patriots and struck up a rapport, before Brown was cut amid an NFL investigation into off-field allegations of sexual and personal misconduct against him.

Reports emerged in recent weeks that Brady was keen for Brown to also sign with whatever team he chose in free agency but Arians has poured cold water on that possibility.

"Yeah, it's not going to happen," Arians said to CBS Sports Network's "Tiki and Tierney" show. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not going to happen - it's not a fit here.

"I just know him, and - it's not a fit in our locker room."

Arians coached Brown in the receiver's first two professional seasons while serving as offensive co-ordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In January 2019, before the Steelers traded Brown to the then-Oakland Raiders, Arians called Brown a "diva" while talking with ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I've heard so many stories," Arians said at the time on Schefter's podcast.

"I like Antonio - he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practises hard. He's just got to make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Brown never played for the Raiders last season, instead cut by the team after an offseason filled with distractions, public spats with team management and missed workouts.

He then signed for the New England Patriots - catching a touchdown pass from Brady in Week 2 - but the team let him go after one game.

Last season, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin finished third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards while team-mate Mike Evans had 1,157 receiving yards in 13 games.

They combined for 17 touchdown receptions while catching balls from Jameis Winston.