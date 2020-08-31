Derwin James: LA Chargers safety out for 'significant' time with knee injury

Derwin James is set to miss the start of the new NFL season

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is expected to miss "significant time" because of a meniscus injury suffered during Sunday's practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

James, who was selected first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2018, was awaiting further medical evaluation on Sunday night.

Rapoport tweeted James could miss about four weeks if the meniscus needs to be trimmed, or he could be out for several months if the meniscus needs repairing.

Even in the best-case scenario, James will miss the start of the season for the second consecutive year. The Chargers will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13 for their first game.

James collected 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and three interceptions as a rookie after being drafted 17th overall out of Florida State in 2018.

The 24-year-old began last season on injured reserve due to a preseason foot surgery but he returned to start the final five games and finish with 34 tackles, including three for loss.

He suffered the meniscus injury in a scrimmage on Sunday and headed to the medical tent.

