DeSean Jackson: Philadelphia Eagles release veteran wide receiver

DeSean Jackson's second stint as an Eagle is over, but he wants to continue with another team

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson posted three messages on his Instagram account to signal that his second stint with the franchise was over. The 34-year-old also indicated that he wants to continue his career.

Jackson's first post was "Looking forward to my next chapter," and that was followed by "The best Deep threat in NFL history!! Coming to a city near you!!"

The third post said, "Philadelphia it's always Love."

Jackson was scheduled to receive a base salary of $8.2m in 2021, so it is not a surprising move by the team after he played in just eight games over the past two seasons.

He caught 14 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in five games in 2020. Jackson missed time with hamstring and ankle injuries.

2:44 Brian Baldinger and Around The NFL's Marc Sessler look at the Philadelphia Eagles' firing of Doug Pederson, suggesting it came down to the quarterback situation. Brian Baldinger and Around The NFL's Marc Sessler look at the Philadelphia Eagles' firing of Doug Pederson, suggesting it came down to the quarterback situation.

The previous campaign, Jackson had nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores in three games. He suffered an abdominal injury early in the season and later underwent core-muscle surgery.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler during his first stint with the Eagles from 2008-13. He was released by the team due to concerns about his off-field behaviour.

Jackson spent three seasons with Washington and two with Tampa Bay before Philadelphia reacquired him prior to the 2019 season.

Overall, Jackson has 612 career receptions for 10,656 yards and 56 touchdowns in 160 NFL games since being a second-round choice in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons.

Jackson also had rushed for four touchdowns and returned four punts for scores.

Sky Sports coverage of the NFL will continue through the off-season as we track the player moves and the storylines in the build-up to the 2021 season - and we will have all three days of the NFL Draft covered in April.