Seattle Seahawks 0-17 Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon scores two rushing touchdowns and Packers defense shuts down Seattle

A.J. Dillon celebrates with the Green Bay home fans as he does a 'Lambeau Leap' into the crowd after one of his two touchdowns

A.J. Dillon scored two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers broke a defensive battle with the Seattle Seahawks, ultimately shutting out the visitors 17-0 at a snowy Lambeau Field.

Story of the Game

It took nearly 50 minutes for the first touchdown of the game to be scored, with only a second-quarter Mason Crosby field goal on the board until Dillon found the endzone from three yards out. Crosby's kick snapped a streak of three-straight misses, including a 42-yarder wide right on the game's opening drive.

Dillan finished with 66 yards on 21 carries and scored again on a two-yarder just inside the final two minutes of an otherwise frigid contest. Packers starting running back Aaron Jones came out of the game late in the third-quarter with a serious looking knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon scores his first rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run. Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon scores his first rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run.

Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, making their NFL returns - the former back from a finger injury, the later after a bout of Covid - were both rusty, combining for three interceptions and zero touchdown passes.

All three of their picks came in their opponent's endzone, with the first two of them on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter. Wilson's throw intended for D.K. Metcalf on 3rd-and-10 from the 12-yard line instead found Kevin King, while Rodgers was picked off by Jamal Adams nine plays later on 3rd-and-6 from the Seattle 15.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers both throw interceptions in the endzone during the third quarter. Watch as Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers both throw interceptions in the endzone during the third quarter.

Rodgers would make amends on their next series, leading the team 62 yards down the field on a scoring drive capped by Dillon. He'd repeat the trick after Wilson tossed his second interception on a desperation deep ball looking for Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks (3-6) were shut out for the first time since 2011, the year before they drafted Wilson, while the Packers rebounded from a 13-7 loss last week at the Kansas City Chiefs when without Rodgers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks about his return to the NFL after the win over the Seattle Seahawks. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks about his return to the NFL after the win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Stats leaders

Seahawks

Passing: Russell Wilson, 20/40, 161 yards, 2 INTs

Rushing: Alex Collins, 10 carries, 41 yards

Receiving: Gerald Everett, eight catches, 63 yards

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 23/37, 292 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: A.J. Dillon, 21 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Davante Adams, seven catches, 78 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER SECOND QUARTER Seahawks 0-3 Packers Mason Crosby 27-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER FOURTH QUARTER Seahawks 0-10 Packers A.J. Dillon three-yard TD run (extra point) Seahawks 0-17 Packers A.J. Dillon two-yard TD run (extra point)

What's Next?

The Packers are on the road in Week 11, travelling to Minnesota for an NFC North divisional clash against the Vikings.

The Seahawks also have a divisional matchup scheduled for next Sunday, but they are at home against current NFC West leaders, the Arizona Cardinals.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!