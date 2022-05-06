Baker Mayfield: Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll 'doesn't see' team trading for a quarterback

Baker Mayfield has been linked with a trade to the Seahawks after losing the starting job in Cleveland

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said that he doesn't "at all" envision the team trading for a quarterback, seemingly ruling the team out from making a move for Cleveland Browns wantaway Baker Mayfield.

Seven weeks ago the Seahawks traded nine-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Currently at the position, they have Drew Lock - who arrived from Denver as part of the Wilson deal - and perennial back-up Geno Smith, as well as Jacob Eason, a 2020 draft pick from the Indianapolis Colts.

It has led to Mayfield, who lost his starting quarterback job in Cleveland when the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson this offseason, to be linked with a move to Seattle, but when asked Carroll distanced the team from making such a move.

Pete Carroll has seemingly ruled out the Seahawks from making a trade for a quarterback

"I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all," he told Seattle's Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM on Thursday. "I don't see that happening.

"But we're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that."

Lock returned an 8-13 record as a starter in Denver from 2019-21, while Smith went 1-2 with the Seahawks when standing in for an injured Wilson last year. He previously had a 12-18 mark as the New York Jets' starter.

Asked again about the Seahawks' QB situation, Carroll said with a laugh: "There's no chance I'm going to tell you anything more than what I just told you, but I love you for trying.

"Honestly, we're going to keep looking and seeing what's available, but only to help our club and try to make us better. If the case presents itself, we're going to be ready for it."

Wilson has the Seahawks' starter ever since he was drafted in 2012. He led the team to two Super Bowls, winning one in 2014 as they beat his new team the Broncos 43-8 to cap his second year in the NFL.