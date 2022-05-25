Colin Kaepernick training with Las Vegas Raiders as he targets NFL comeback

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Colin Kaepernick is confident he could lead an NFL team to a championship should he be given the chance. Colin Kaepernick is confident he could lead an NFL team to a championship should he be given the chance.

Colin Kaepernick is training with the Las Vegas Raiders as he continues his push for an NFL comeback.

The news was reported by ESPN with the NFL Network then saying that Kapernick's workout would take place on Wednesday.

The quarterback, who has not played since 2016, has been actively training through the offseason and threw in front of scouts at half-time of Michigan's spring game.

Kaepernick said last month that he was willing to accept a backup quarterback role - but that he had the desire to eventually become first choice.

He told the I Am Athlete podcast: "I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine - but that's not where I'm staying.

"When I prove that I'm a starter, I wanna be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.

Kaepernick has been actively training during the offseason

"I think more than anything it's a passion. Like, you have those dreams from when you're a kid. Like, I'm going to be an NFL player and I'm going to win a Super Bowl.

"For me, I have unfinished business on that front. I've been to the Super Bowl; we were one play away. Well, I need to finish that. My mentality isn't just to go out and compete.

"No, I want to win a championship. And I know that it may take different paths to get there, but I wholeheartedly believe I'm going to make that happen."

Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem prior to San Francisco 49ers' games in 2016 in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Then-US president Donald Trump subsequently called on the NFL to fire any player that did not stand for the anthem as small groups began to follow Kaepernick's lead by kneeling.

The NFL also initially introduced fines for those that did not stand, as well as a policy allowing players who did not want to stand to stay in the locker room for the anthem.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in August 2020 that he wished the league had listened to Kaepernick sooner.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 claiming collusion as no teams signed him after he parted ways with the 49ers, eventually settling with the league in 2019.