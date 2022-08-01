Deshaun Watson: NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback six games after sexual misconduct allegations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games of the 2022 NFL season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the NFL for six games of the 2022 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct.

The 26-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly released.

Watson, who played for four seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions in 2020 and 2021.

Watson has maintained he is innocent throughout the process.

The outcome is less than the full season ban Calvin Ridley was handed this offseason for breaking NFL betting rules.