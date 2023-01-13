Sean McVay to coach Los Angeles Rams in 2023 after speculation he would resign

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will remain in charge of the side in 2023

The Los Angeles Rams have confirmed head coach Sean McVay is committed to coaching the side in 2023 following days of speculation that he planned to resign.

The youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl has decided not to take a break from coaching after his Rams finished 5-12 in the worst season ever by a defending champion.

In a short statement released on Friday, the Los Angeles Rams said: "Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season."

Rumours started to swirl about McVay's future when he shared his reluctance to commit to the Rams for 2023 in his season-ending press conference on Monday, taking the unprecedented step of permitting assistant coaches to interview elsewhere.

The Rams' innovative offensive mind has also spoken frequently about his desire to start a broadcasting career and was reportedly offered as much as $100m over five years to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team in 2022.

"Take the next couple of days, really be able to reflect and a lot of conversations that will dictate and determine the decision that's best for me and my family," McVay said on Monday about when he would know his plans for next year.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has multiple interviews lined up to become a head coach again, including with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Kliff Kingsbury was fired Monday as the Arizona Cardinals cleaned house, and the Rams lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Tuesday. He returned to Kentucky to be the Wildcats' OC, a position he held in 2021 before jumping to the Rams.

Other former McVay assistants include Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and University of Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.