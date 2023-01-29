Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time since cardiac arrest | 'My mind is blown away from all your support!'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin posted a video on his Instagram thanking fans and the NFL for their support Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin posted a video on his Instagram thanking fans and the NFL for their support

Damar Hamlin has thanked fans and his medical team for their support, almost a month after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is recovering after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the match on January 2 and received a standing ovation when he appeared at a post-season game between the same two teams on Sunday.

The safety posted a video on Instagram, where he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received and for the donations to his non-profit organization, the Chasing M's Foundation, which has received more than $9 million.

"It was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually, it's just been a lot to process," Hamlin said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damar Hamlin was given a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd after attending the Bills' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals just 20 days after suffering a cardiac arrest. Damar Hamlin was given a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd after attending the Bills' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals just 20 days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that's just been coming in my way."

"My mind is literally blown away from all the support. I don't even have the words to express the gratitude for the amount of support that was given into that.

"To the entire Bills organization and my brothers who made it a priority to lift me up spiritually, mentally, and in every way possible, reaching out every day seeing how I was doing, calling texting, just checking up on me no matter the situation. I'm proud to be a part of this team, I'm proud to be able to call you guys my brothers.

"To the city of Cincinnati, the Bengals, and the entire NFL, just for putting team allegiance aside to root for one kid's life, and the humanity of a player that's wearing Buffalo blue. You put humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world unity over division. I'm not surprised by it but I'm deeply grateful, and I will be forever thankful and indebted to that."

After Hamlin collapsed, medics gave him CPR and treated him on the field for almost 10 minutes.

The match was suspended and Hamlin spent several days in a coma at the University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Buffalo Bills family showed support for Damar Hamlin during their game against the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills family showed support for Damar Hamlin during their game against the New England Patriots.

He began being able to communicate by writing on paper a few days later and on January 6, was taking off his breathing tube.

A week after being admitted to hospital, Hamlin was discharged and returned to Buffalo to continue treatment, where he spent two days at Buffalo General Medical Center before being allowed to return home.