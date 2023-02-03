Joe Mixon: Cincinnati Bengals running back charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at, and threatened, a woman

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents.

Mixon faces a misdemeanour charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed on Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me."

The incident occurred on January 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game.

Mixon scored a touchdown in a game against the Buffalo Bills on the day after the alleged incident.

The Bengals issued a statement on Thursday and said: "The club is aware misdemeanour charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counselling.

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.