Patrick Mahomes named NFL's Most Valuable Player for second time ahead of Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII appearance on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards ceremony on Thursday night, winning the award for a second time.

The 27-year-old, who will appear in his third Super Bowl in the last four years on Sunday night, won the award in a landslide, claiming 48 of 50 first-place votes and garnering 490 total points. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts - Mahomes' opponent in Super Bowl LVII - and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen garnered the other two first-place votes, with Hurts taking second place with 193 points.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed the voting before the start of the playoffs in January.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, helped Kansas City to a 14-3 record in the 2022 regular season, earning the Chiefs the No 1 seed in the AFC, leading them to a fifth-straight title game on their way to yet another Super Bowl berth. Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 touchdowns.

Mahomes was not at the ceremony to accept the award, as he and the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday, but the QB did have a message for his team.

"To the Chiefs organisation, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most of all, my team-mates, I would never be standing here today without y'all," Mahomes said in a pre-taped speech. "Every day giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

Bosa and Jefferson claim defensive and offensive honours

In the other major award categories, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year, while Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named Offensive Player of the Year. Neither winner came as too great a surprise, with Bosa leading the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2022, and Jefferson doing the same with his 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards in his third year in the league.

Elsewhere, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants won Coach of the Year honours, having led the team to the playoffs and a 9-7-1 record in his first season as their head coach - and following off the back of a 4-13 year - while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named Comeback Player of the Year.

The New York Jets, meanwhile, had a clean sweep of the rookie categories, with cornerback Sauce Gardner winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and wide receiver Garrett Wilson picking up Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Cowboys QB Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year

Concluding the evening, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year for his charitable contributions off the field.

Among the 29-year-old Prescott's charitable ventures is the creation of his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging a gap between law enforcement and its communities, and assisting those faced with life-challenging adversity.

Prescott lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013 and he made sure to thank and honour her when accepting the award on Thursday night.

"I want to acknowledge the person who's had the biggest influence on my life: my mother, Peggy," he said. "My mother was and still is my moral compass. And through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with the world. It was one of a kind."

Hamlin takes to the stage with first responders who saved his life

Also on the night, the first responders who saved Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life were recognised with a tribute video at NFL Honors before being invited onto the stage, with Hamlin himself joining them.

On Wednesday, Hamlin had received the NFL Player Association's Alan Page Community Award, a little more than a month after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he's doing what he's always done," Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center. "I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

This year's NFL Honours awards were hosted by singer and television presenter Kelly Clarkson, the first woman to lead the event in its history.

This year's show also featured a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he highlighted the efforts of members of the Ukrainian League of American Football on the frontline of his country's war against Russia.

2022 NFL Honors major award winners

Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll (New York Giants)

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner (New York Jets)

Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Hall of Fame class of 2023 inductees announced

Nine inductees were also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night, including former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning defensive back Ronde Barber and long-time Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

Others named to the Hall of Fame included former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos edge rusher DeMarcus Ware, a Super Bowl winner with Denver, and shut-down cornerback Darrelle Revis, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and who earned the nickname 'Revis Island' during his impressive NFL career for his ability to man-mark wide receivers without any additional help.

Full list of inductees for the Hall of Fame class of 2023:

Ronde Barber

Darrelle Revis

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Don Coryell (coach/contributor)

Chuck Howley (senior)

Joe Klecko (senior)

Ken Riley (senior)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for August 3 at Canton, Ohio.

