Aaron Rodgers: My intention is to play for New York Jets; Green Bay Packers exit 'a matter of time'

Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, and he is waiting for Green Bay Packers to complete a trade.

Speaking on Pat McAfee's podcast on Wednesday, the 39-year-old Rodgers confirmed, following a wealth of rumours, that he will likely soon be a Jets player.

"At this point as I sit here, I think, since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said.

"I haven't been holding anything up at this point, it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get.

"The Packers would like to move on, they have let me know that in so many words, and have let other people know that in direct words."

Rodgers admitted on Wednesday that he felt he was 90 per cent certain he was retiring when he went away for four days to contemplate his future.

The quarterback then said he felt something changed within the Packers' stance toward him, and he wished the team was more direct with him at the onset of the offseason.

Per ESPN, Rodgers reportedly supplied the Jets with a wish list of free agents that he'd like the Jets to pursue and acquire.

Per the report, Rodgers would like the Jets to turn their attention to wideout Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Green Bay Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Jets got to work on that checklist on Tuesday afternoon by working to finalise a four-year, $44m deal with Lazard, The Score and NFL Network reported.

"Because I still have that fire and I want to play and I want to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point," Rodgers said.