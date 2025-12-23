2025 NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC seedings, schedule, UK times and how to watch on road to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in California

Which teams have reached the 2025 NFL playoffs? Who is still in the hunt? We look at the current standings on the road to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California...

AFC

1) Denver Broncos (12-3) - 1st AFC West - Clinched playoff berth

2) New England Patriots (12-3) - 1st AFC East - Clinched playoff berth

3) Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) - 1st AFC South - Clinched playoff berth

4) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) - 1st AFC North

5) Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) - 2nd AFC West - Wild Card - Clinched playoff berth

6) Buffalo Bills (11-4) - 2nd AFC East - Wild Card - Clinched playoff berth

7) Houston Texans (10-5) - 2nd AFC South - Wild Card

On the bubble: Indianapolis Colts (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (7-8)

NFC

1) Seattle Seahawks (12-3) - 1st NFC West - Clinched playoff berth

2) Chicago Bears (11-4) - 1st NFC North - Clinched playoff berth

3) Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) - 1st NFC East - Clinched playoff berth

4) Carolina Panthers (8-7) - 1st NFC South

5) San Francisco 49ers (11-4) - 2nd NFC West - Wild Card - Clinched playoff berth

6) Los Angeles Rams (11-4) - 3rd NFC West - Wild Card - Clinched playoff berth

7) Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) - 2nd NFC North - Wild Card

On the bubble: Detroit Lions (8-7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

Playoff dates:

Saturday January 10-12: Wild Card round

Game One: Saturday, January 10 - 9.30pm

Game Two: Sunday, January 11 - 1am

Game Three: Sunday, January 11 - 6pm

Game Four: Sunday, January 11 - 9.30pm

Game Five: Monday, January 12 - 1.15am

Game Six: Tuesday, January 13 - 1.15am

January 17-18: Divisional Round

Game One: Saturday, January 17 - 9.30pm

Game Two: Sunday, January 18 - 1.15am

Game Three: Sunday, January 18 - 8pm

Game Four: Sunday, January 18 - 11.30pm

January 25: AFC and NFC Championship games

Conference Championship Game: Sunday, January 25 - 8pm

Conference Championship Game: Sunday, January 25 - 11.30pm

February 8: Super Bowl LX

AFC champion vs NFC champion: Sunday, February 8 - 11.30pm

Teams eliminated:

AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

NFC:

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

When and where is Super Bowl 60?

The NFL will stage the 60th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

It will be the second time the Super Bowl has been played at Levi's Stadium following on from Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, and the third in the San Francisco Bay Area after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Super Bowl XIX at the end of the 1984 campaign.

The Super Bowl has typically kicked off at 11.30pm UK time, with the half-time show usually around 1am.

Who are the defending Super Bowl champions?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 campaign as Super Bowl champions after dismantling the Chiefs 40-22 to deny Andy Reid's side a historic third straight title at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts starred as he won Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Philadelphia's No 1-ranked defense swarmed Patrick Mahomes with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits as well as intercepting him twice, including Cooper DeJean's first-half pick-six.

Kansas City had won each of the last two Super Bowls with victories over the Eagles in 2023 before ousting the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in 2024.

It marked the Eagles' second Super Bowl win after they beat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Who is performing at half-time?

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny will headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show in Santa Clara, California, the NFL has announced.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the most-watched Super Bowl half-time show in history in New Orleans as 133.5m viewers tuned in to see the 22-time Grammy-winning rapper take aim at Drake, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 133.4m in 1993.

